WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 59.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Sysco by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

