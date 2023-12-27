WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,450 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,938. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on J. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

