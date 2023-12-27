WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
