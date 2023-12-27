WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,436 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 3.75% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WASH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,970. The firm has a market cap of $578.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

