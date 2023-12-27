WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.53. 353,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

