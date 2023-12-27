WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,065 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 10,791,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,407,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

