WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 549,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

