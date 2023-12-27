WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,226 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 235,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,542. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

