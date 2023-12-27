WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.52. 895,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,328. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

