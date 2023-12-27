WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.63. 267,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,711. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.47 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

