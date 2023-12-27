WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,022. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

