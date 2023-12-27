WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,130. The stock has a market cap of $424.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

