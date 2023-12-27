WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $18.93 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 639,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

