WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $42.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,128.40. 712,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $961.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.45 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $528.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

