WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $48.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $48,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.57. The stock had a trading volume of 251,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

