WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.33 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,514. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

