WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $53.94 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 96,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.11. 302,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.96 and a 200 day moving average of $510.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

