WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.82 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 1,443,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,632. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

