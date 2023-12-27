WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.40. 500,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,791. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.