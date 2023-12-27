WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $761.46. The company had a trading volume of 272,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

