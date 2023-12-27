WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.88. 217,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.43 and a 1 year high of $204.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

