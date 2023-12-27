WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $237.05. 172,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,860. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $234.83.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

