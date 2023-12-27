WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Watsco worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.52. 65,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.66 and a 52-week high of $433.19.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

