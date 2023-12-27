WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $591.02. 125,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.99. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $594.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

