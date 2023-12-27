WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.