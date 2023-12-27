WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 253 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,038. The company has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

