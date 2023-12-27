WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 265 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $440.06. 256,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

