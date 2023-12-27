WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 440 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. 184,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

