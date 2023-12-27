WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 4,832 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,413. The company has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.17 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

