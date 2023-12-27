WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 5,162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $63,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.16. 19,016,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,577,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

