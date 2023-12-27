WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 58 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,385.79.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3,546.53. 62,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,955.35 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,019.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

