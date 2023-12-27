WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.09. 295,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,551. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

