WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.53. 177,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,193. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.01 and a 200 day moving average of $497.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.