WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 112 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 380,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,459. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

