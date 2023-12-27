WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,044 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 2,987,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,760,297. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.