WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,666 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 1,810,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,001. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

