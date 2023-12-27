WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,887 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.87. 604,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,087. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

