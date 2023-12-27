WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 640 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $353.47. The stock had a trading volume of 512,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average of $317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

