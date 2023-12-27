WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 958 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

