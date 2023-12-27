Wedbush Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

Pinterest stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $215,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,473 shares of company stock worth $2,760,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 332.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 412,339 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.