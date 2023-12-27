Welch Group LLC Acquires 12,584 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. 1,046,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.