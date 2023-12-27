Welch Group LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 980,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,646. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

