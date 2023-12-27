Welch Group LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 936,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,997. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

