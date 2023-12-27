Welch Group LLC Buys 21,954 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $37,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

