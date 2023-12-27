Welch Group LLC Buys 2,358 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up about 4.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 2.39% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $67,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. 20,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

