Welch Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 236,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

