Welch Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Entergy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,962,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 227,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

