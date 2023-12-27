Welch Group LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.35. 338,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

