Welch Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.32. The stock had a trading volume of 217,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

