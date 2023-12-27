Welch Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $242,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.05. 138,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,212. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

